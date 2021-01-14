Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Given New $7.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $7.00 to $7.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Orla Mining from $6.50 to $7.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Orla Mining from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

NYSEAMERICAN ORLA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.95. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,560. Orla Mining has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $6.04.

Orla Mining Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Camino Rojo project that consists of eight concessions covering approximately 160,000 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema gold project located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

