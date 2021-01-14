Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $989,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 111.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $312.05. 1,935,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,143. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.05 and a 1-year high of $379.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $327.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.27.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

SPGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.71.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

