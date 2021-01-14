Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 10,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,731 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.4% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $45.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.60. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $50.28. The stock has a market cap of $191.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.54.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $9,963,444.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $163,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.