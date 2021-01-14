Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Has $844,000 Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at about $8,149,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at about $10,557,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 83.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 483,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,876,000 after purchasing an additional 220,242 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 48.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 673,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,470,000 after purchasing an additional 218,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 303.3% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 227,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after purchasing an additional 171,333 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

Shares of NYSE:BRO traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.28. 739,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.30. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $48.76.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.46 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

