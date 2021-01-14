Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.6% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,165.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,186.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,160.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,383,864.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $1,007,312.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,072,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,645.47.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

