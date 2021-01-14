Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,305 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,208 shares of the software company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 142,598 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $43,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in Autodesk by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.04.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $5.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $314.33. 1,147,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,921. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The business had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

