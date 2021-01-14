Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Sells 144 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and makes up 1.6% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mirova increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 428.9% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $263.01. 1,091,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,916. The stock has a market cap of $76.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $286.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.33.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.71.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

