Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Sells 172 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,580 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 2.6% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in Adobe by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $540.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. DZ Bank upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $523.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.27.

In related news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total transaction of $1,923,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,319.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.26, for a total value of $299,556.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,118,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,748 shares of company stock valued at $4,145,376. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $472.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,102,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $487.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $473.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. Adobe’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

