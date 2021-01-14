Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Downgraded by SEB Equities to “Hold”

SEB Equities lowered shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ørsted A/S from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Ørsted A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

DNNGY traded down $2.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.93. 79,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,919. Ørsted A/S has a 1 year low of $27.31 and a 1 year high of $76.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.51.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, bioenergy plants, and waste-to-energy solutions. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Taiwan.

