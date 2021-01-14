Otelco Inc. (NASDAQ:OTEL) Short Interest Update

Otelco Inc. (NASDAQ:OTEL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Otelco stock opened at $11.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.61 million, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.54. Otelco has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

Get Otelco alerts:

Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). Otelco had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.72%. The company had revenue of $15.57 million for the quarter.

Separately, Utd Genl Uk reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Otelco in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

Otelco Company Profile

Otelco Inc provides a range of telecommunications services on a retail and wholesale basis. It offers local services, including voice lines that provide local dial tone and calling features, such as caller identification, call waiting, call forwarding, and voicemail; long distance services; billing and payments; and directory advertising services.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Otelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.