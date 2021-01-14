Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 466.7% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Basin Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

OTCMKTS PCFBY opened at $4.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average of $3.05. Pacific Basin Shipping has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. As of February 29, 2020, the company had a fleet of 235 ships, including 139 Handysize vessels and 96 Supramax vessels. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services, as well as issues convertible bonds.

