Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Acquires 4,632 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 99.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Yale University acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the third quarter worth $8,057,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 9.9% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 14.1% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 325,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,990,000 after acquiring an additional 10,983 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 10.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded down $6.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.85. 4,296,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,880,849. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.82 and a beta of 0.91. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.88 and a twelve month high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $4,046,862.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,730.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total transaction of $1,304,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 214,546 shares in the company, valued at $48,244,959.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,704 shares of company stock worth $9,349,067. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.37.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

