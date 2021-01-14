Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Has $4.23 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,844 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,778.9% in the third quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 610,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,301,000 after acquiring an additional 589,201 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $12,716,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $9,315,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $7,898,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,726,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,409,000 after acquiring an additional 342,396 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCN stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $21.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,092. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day moving average is $21.85. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $22.55.

