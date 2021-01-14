Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Invests $222,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,515 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 57.6% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 206.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. DZ Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.82.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,265,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $1,504,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,390,000 shares of company stock worth $1,376,288,395. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $147.45 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

