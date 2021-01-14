Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Lowers Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in The Southern by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 99,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 14,913 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in The Southern by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 92,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in The Southern by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 6,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in The Southern by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 39,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SO. Scotiabank raised The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The Southern in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.60.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $152,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,496 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,741.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,100 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,743,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,395,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.90. The company has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

