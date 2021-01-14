Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Purchases 1,694 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. HSBC reduced their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Guggenheim lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.41.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.16. 17,772,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,033,625. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The company has a market cap of $215.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $4,975,000.00. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

