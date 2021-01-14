Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 58.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,810,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,398,000 after purchasing an additional 669,155 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 76.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,072,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,521,000 after purchasing an additional 465,105 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $4,494,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 97.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 314,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 155,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,089,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.34. 582,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,316. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.02. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.19 and a 12 month high of $24.63.

