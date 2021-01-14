Pacifica Partners Inc. Buys 275 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 76.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 752,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,655,000 after purchasing an additional 132,307 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 33,220 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,062,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,491,000 after buying an additional 71,405 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KL opened at $40.72 on Thursday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $57.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $632.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

KL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.75 to $62.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $81.00 to $95.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Kirkland Lake Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.90.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

