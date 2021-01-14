PacWest Bancorp Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

PACW has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.14.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $31.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.64. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $289.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.53 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PACW. FMR LLC increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,760,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,544 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,170,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,227,000 after buying an additional 782,820 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,198,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,467,000 after buying an additional 614,476 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $7,086,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 29.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,730,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,101,000 after acquiring an additional 390,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

