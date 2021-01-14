Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $10.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Palantir Technologies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.29.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $25.19. The stock had a trading volume of 515,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,373,828. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.11. Palantir Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $33.50.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $289.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 70,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $1,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,271,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,885,734.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 180,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $3,241,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,302,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,483,049.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,703,544 shares of company stock valued at $81,261,633 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,091,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,341,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,346,000. Allen Operations LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,345,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,315,000.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

