Palladiem LLC Makes New $757,000 Investment in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Palladiem LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Palladiem LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 7,386.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 57.4% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 661,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,799,000 after acquiring an additional 241,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 170.5% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 103,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 64,944 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWY traded up $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $95.26. 3,796,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,721,450. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $96.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.64.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.