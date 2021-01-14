Palladiem LLC Takes $342,000 Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Palladiem LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 322.6% during the third quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

TSM traded up $7.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.45. 37,052,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,542,867. The stock has a market cap of $655.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $42.70 and a 12 month high of $134.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 37.94%. The business had revenue of $12.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.3463 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.58%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

