Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) EVP Lee Klarich Sells 3,500 Shares

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.91, for a total transaction of $1,284,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 307,047 shares in the company, valued at $112,658,614.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lee Klarich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 10th, Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.30, for a total transaction of $1,065,050.00.

PANW opened at $365.80 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.47 and a twelve month high of $375.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.02 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.73 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $391.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,075.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 97.9% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

