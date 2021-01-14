Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) (TSE:PLC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) (TSE:PLC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 31655 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$27.84.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLC. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) from C$35.50 to C$33.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a C$36.00 target price on shares of Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The stock has a market cap of C$826.08 million and a PE ratio of 62.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$28.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.83.

Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) (TSE:PLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$83.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$80.57 million. As a group, analysts predict that Park Lawn Co. will post 1.2471677 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay Dallas Dodds acquired 4,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$29.15 per share, with a total value of C$131,886.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,725 shares in the company, valued at C$341,738.35.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 114 cemeteries, 39 crematoriums, and 109 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

