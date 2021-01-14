Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.21

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.21 and traded as high as $32.85. Park-Ohio shares last traded at $31.33, with a volume of 22,199 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on PKOH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Park-Ohio from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Park-Ohio from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

The firm has a market cap of $395.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.21.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $340.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.13 million. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 0.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $117,463.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,284.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKOH. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 1,861.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 577.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 204.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 29.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 3.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park-Ohio Company Profile (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

