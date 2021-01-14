Parkside Investments LLC Takes $1.18 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 26.8% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.50.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $157.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $415.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.86 and its 200 day moving average is $148.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $161.32.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

