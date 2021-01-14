Patientory Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,137.00 (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Patientory has a market capitalization of $531,839.71 and approximately $3,137.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patientory token can now be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Patientory has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00041906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005507 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.67 or 0.00385181 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00040596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,507.78 or 0.04042255 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00013299 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Patientory Token Profile

Patientory (CRYPTO:PTOY) is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Patientory is patientory.com

Patientory Token Trading

Patientory can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

