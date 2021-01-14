Patrick J. Christmas Sells 10,122 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Stock

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) insider Patrick J. Christmas sold 10,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $496,787.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,337.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of RGNX opened at $47.43 on Thursday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $54.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 0.95.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.12. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 222.24%. The business had revenue of $98.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. REGENXBIO’s quarterly revenue was up 572.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on RGNX. UBS Group began coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub raised REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James raised REGENXBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on REGENXBIO from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGNX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in REGENXBIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in REGENXBIO by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in REGENXBIO by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in REGENXBIO by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

