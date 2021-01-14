Patron (PAT) Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded down 70.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last week, Patron has traded down 78% against the US dollar. One Patron coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Patron has a market capitalization of $524,326.04 and approximately $6,739.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00042035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005504 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.54 or 0.00381272 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00040485 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,514.22 or 0.04050315 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00013274 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Patron Coin Profile

PAT is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,939,793 coins. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

