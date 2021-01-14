Paul A. Treadaway Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Trafalgar Property Group plc (TRAF.L) (LON:TRAF) Stock

Trafalgar Property Group plc (TRAF.L) (LON:TRAF) insider Paul A. Treadaway bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

Trafalgar Property Group plc (TRAF.L) stock opened at GBX 1.08 ($0.01) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.20. The firm has a market cap of £1.53 million and a P/E ratio of -1.69. Trafalgar Property Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 0.59 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 3 ($0.04).

Trafalgar Property Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in home building and property development businesses in the United Kingdom. The company undertakes residential property and assisted living projects. It is also involved in renting of residential property. The company was formerly known as Trafalgar New Homes Plc and changed its name to Trafalgar Property Group plc in March 2018.

