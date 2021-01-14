Paul A. Treadaway Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Trafalgar Property Group plc (TRAF.L) (LON:TRAF) Stock

Trafalgar Property Group plc (TRAF.L) (LON:TRAF) insider Paul A. Treadaway bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,065.06).
Trafalgar Property Group plc (TRAF.L) stock opened at GBX 1.08 ($0.01) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.20. The firm has a market cap of £1.53 million and a P/E ratio of -1.69. Trafalgar Property Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 0.59 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 3 ($0.04).
