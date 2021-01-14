Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Up 15.3%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) shares shot up 15.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.13 and last traded at $3.99. 6,748,028 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 4,995,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.81.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.68.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The coal producer reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $671.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.22 million. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 62.27%. The business’s revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 10,349 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total value of $35,186.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,306.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 13,758 shares of company stock worth $45,652 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 290.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,550,796 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after buying an additional 1,897,297 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 643.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,156,637 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 1,001,078 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 25.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,960 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 190,221 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 897,982 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 158.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 751,400 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 460,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, and Corporate and Other segments. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; mining bituminous and sub-bituminous coal deposits; and mining metallurgical coal, such as hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection coal.

