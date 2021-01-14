Peerplays Market Cap Tops $470,120.96 (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 14th. Peerplays has a market cap of $470,120.96 and $6.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Peerplays has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Peerplays coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00031743 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00107272 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00059253 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.80 or 0.00234952 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000643 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,814.09 or 0.85852197 BTC.

About Peerplays

Peerplays’ genesis date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com . Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Peerplays

Peerplays can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

