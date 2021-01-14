Pelangio Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGXPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGXPF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 58.1% from the December 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS PGXPF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.14. 1,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,990. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Pelangio Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of -0.25.

Pelangio Exploration (OTCMKTS:PGXPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Canada and Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

