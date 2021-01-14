Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at CIBC

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) had its price target raised by CIBC from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

PBA has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.42.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $27.89. 35,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,988. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.55 and its 200-day moving average is $24.13. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.35.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 16.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 21.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,563,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $169,657,000 after buying an additional 1,339,649 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 20.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,780,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,822,000 after buying an additional 468,004 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 7.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,638,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,009,000 after buying an additional 383,339 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 5.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,590,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $139,761,000 after buying an additional 329,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 820.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 334,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,112,000 after buying an additional 298,615 shares during the last quarter. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

