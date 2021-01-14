Penka Petrova Sells 508 Shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc (TSE:TR) Stock

Trillium Therapeutics Inc (TSE:TR) (NASDAQ:TRIL) Senior Officer Penka Petrova sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.07, for a total value of C$10,197.41.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$28.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.45.

Trillium Therapeutics (TSE:TR) (NASDAQ:TRIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.09.

Separately, Bloom Burton cut Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc is a Canada-based clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing therapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company leads program, TTI-621, which is a SIRPaFc fusion protein that consists of the CD47-binding domain of human SIRPa linked to the Fc region of a human immunoglobulin (IgG1).

