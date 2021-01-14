PEPS Coin Price Reaches $0.0028 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 21.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $116,241.65 and approximately $91.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00016940 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000962 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001412 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00013789 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 59,569,887 coins and its circulating supply is 41,362,060 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

