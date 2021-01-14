PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Lavaca Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Lavaca Capital LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.6% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 126,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $142.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.14 and a 200-day moving average of $139.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The firm has a market cap of $197.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.88.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

