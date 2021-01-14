PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 1.7% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.91. 173,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,897,976. The stock has a market cap of $197.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.88.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.