PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.0% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 232,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,095 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 30,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 108,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.88.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $141.70. 126,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,831,978. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.24. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

