PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of at least $3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.85. PerkinElmer also updated its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.60 EPS.

NYSE PKI opened at $151.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. PerkinElmer has a fifty-two week low of $62.91 and a fifty-two week high of $162.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.61, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.67. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $964.03 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a $1.2144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.91%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PerkinElmer from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.19.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,595,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,580,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.14, for a total transaction of $855,834.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,678.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,837 shares of company stock worth $3,051,743 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

