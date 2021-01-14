PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PetroChina in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.97.

Shares of NYSE PTR traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,062. PetroChina has a 12-month low of $27.67 and a 12-month high of $52.17. The stock has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a PE ratio of -33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 262.13 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.47 and its 200 day moving average is $32.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter. PetroChina had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $71.85 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that PetroChina will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in PetroChina by 44.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 602,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,725,000 after acquiring an additional 183,869 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in PetroChina in the third quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in PetroChina in the second quarter valued at about $685,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PetroChina in the third quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in PetroChina in the third quarter valued at about $382,000. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

