Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-3.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.97. Pfizer also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.00-3.10 EPS.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $36.86 on Thursday. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pfizer will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.87.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

