Pflug Koory LLC Boosts Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,442,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,242,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,048 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,887,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,809 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,306,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,383,000 after purchasing an additional 424,155 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 12.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,361,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.25. 1,439,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,033,625. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $211.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.57.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,803,325.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,702,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.18.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.