Pflug Koory LLC Buys 63 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Mirova purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total transaction of $52,048.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $12,356,715.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $619.67.

NASDAQ:REGN traded up $6.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $518.15. The stock had a trading volume of 46,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,176. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $328.13 and a 1-year high of $664.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $493.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $567.31. The company has a market cap of $55.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

