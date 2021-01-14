Pflug Koory LLC Has $234,000 Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Pflug Koory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth $57,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.26.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,200,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 54,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $2,311,599.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,710.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 126,686 shares of company stock valued at $5,399,155. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.31. The stock had a trading volume of 69,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,189. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.83. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $47.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.54 and a beta of 1.53.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

