Pflug Koory LLC Has $345,000 Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Pflug Koory LLC lessened its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 232.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $15,735,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 787,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,526,340.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, September 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Discovery in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Discovery from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.37.

NASDAQ:DISCA traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,013,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,527,314. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day moving average of $23.80. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $36.86.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.