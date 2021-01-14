Pflug Koory LLC Has $88,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 69.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period.

SCHG traded down $1.45 on Thursday, hitting $127.44. 2,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,105. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.83. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.25 and a 52 week high of $130.52.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

