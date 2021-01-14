Pflug Koory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC)

Pflug Koory LLC lessened its position in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 56.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in MTS Systems were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in MTS Systems by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of MTS Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $518,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MTS Systems by 10.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in MTS Systems in the third quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in MTS Systems by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSC traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $59.17. 10,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,437. MTS Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $59.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 85.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.45 and its 200 day moving average is $30.36.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.67. MTS Systems had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $215.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.30 million. MTS Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities cut MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MTS Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

MTS Systems Company Profile

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems, motion simulators, and precision sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test & Simulation segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

