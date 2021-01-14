Pflug Koory LLC Sells 2,650 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Pflug Koory LLC lessened its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,788,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,374,000 after purchasing an additional 556,763 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,642,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,071,000 after purchasing an additional 629,226 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Newell Brands by 1.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,694,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,926,000 after purchasing an additional 300,788 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 20.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,588,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 7.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,325,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,331,000 after purchasing an additional 505,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

NWL stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.41. The company had a trading volume of 118,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,245,488. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $24.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.40. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NWL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America raised Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

