Pflug Koory LLC Sells 875 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Pflug Koory LLC decreased its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 60.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 18.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 674,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,163,000 after buying an additional 105,578 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 338,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,153,000 after purchasing an additional 39,570 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter worth $6,645,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 33.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 22,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 8,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $445,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,111.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

PAG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penske Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.30.

NYSE:PAG traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.73. The company had a trading volume of 7,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.94. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $65.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.59.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $1.28. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

